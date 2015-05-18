版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 18日 星期一 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Alpiq Holding increases its share capital

May 18 Alpiq Holding AG :

* 684,776 new Alpiq shares will be issued from authorised capital

* Cash distribution amounts to a total of 3.7 million Swiss francs ($4.03 million) Source text: bit.ly/1EVAhKU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

