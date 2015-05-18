版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 18日 星期一 14:38 BJT

BRIEF-Sika: shareholder group around Bill and Melinda Gates files appeal against FINMA decision

May 18 Sika AG :

* Shareholder group around Bill and Melinda Gates files appeal against FINMA decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

