BRIEF-Rolls-Royce plans 600 further job cuts in marine unit by year-end

May 18 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc
* Accelerate cost reduction programmes in our marine
business
* Will reduce number of employees by further 600 by end of
this year in response to challenging market conditions
* While reductions will be global, around half will be in
Norway, where majority of employees and manufacturing facilities
are located
* Marine business employs around 6,000 people
* Proposals will have broadly neutral impact on 2015
profits, generate approximately 25 mln stg of benefits from 2016
onward
* Reductions are in addition to programmes underway to
consolidate manufacturing at several locations in UK, USA,
Norway, Sweden, South Korea
