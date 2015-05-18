版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 19日 星期二 00:21 BJT

BRIEF-OTI Energy proposes Gianni Operto for election as president of board of directors

May 18 OTI Energy AG :

* Gianni Operto will be proposed for election as president of board of directors Source text - bit.ly/1KfWJFk

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

