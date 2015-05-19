BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q1 revenue up 2.3 pct to EUR 765.7 mln

May 19 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :
* Q1 EBITDA decreased by 10.5 pct to 54.5 million euros
($61.66 million)(1.1.-31.3.2014: 60.9 million euros)
* Q1 EBT of continuing operations decreased by 8.4 million
euros or 48.3 pct on the same period of the prior year
(1.1.-31.3.2014: 17.4 million euros)
* Q1 group's net income (loss), which is calculated as a sum
of the earnings after taxes of the continuing and discontinued
operations, amounted to -122.4 million euros (1.1.-31.3.2014:
12.4 million euros)
* Q1 revenue increased by 17.3 million euros or 2.3 pct
compared to the same quarter of the prior year to 765.7 million
euros (1.1.-31.3.2014: 748.4 million euros)
* 2015 EBITDA is expected to come in at between 190 million
and 230 million euros, with a currently anticipated figure at
the lower end of this range due to the framework conditions
described above
* Stands by its medium-term goals: from 2016 onwards, it is
intended to generate EBITDA of > 280 million euros and an EBITDA
margin of > 8 pct over an economic cycle
