BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says making progress with turnaround plan

May 20 Co-operative Group Ltd

* Inaugural £1.5 billion whole structure securitisation of part of optimum residential mortgage portfolio closed on 6 may 2015

* Current account franchise remained broadly stable throughout q1 2015. Net interest income slightly ahead of expectations due to pricing actions on retail deposits lowering funding costs

* Conduct remediation activities to be substantially progressed in 2015

* The core bank remains very much a work in progress, we are beginning to see performance improve

* Acceleration of de-leverage of non-core assets continues to improve resilience of bank

* Mortgage applications and completions above plan expectations during q1 2015 with completions totalling £0.5bn. Redemptions at £0.5bn have trended downwards in this period compared to h2 2014

* Pro forma impact would have increased bank's 31 december 2014 cet1 capital position by approximately 0.9%, from 13.0% to 13.9%