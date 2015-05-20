版本:
BRIEF-TrustBuddy Q1 EBIT loss widens to SEK 19.6 million

May 20 TrustBuddy AB :

* Q1 net revenue amounted to 26.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.20 million) versus 19.3 million crowns (proforma) year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss 15.8 million crowns

* Q1 EBIT loss 19.6 million crowns versus loss 1.4 million crowns (proforma) year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3853 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

