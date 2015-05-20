版本:
BRIEF-Philips signs 5 year research alliance with MIT

May 20 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips signs five-year research alliance with Massachusetts Institute Of Technology to bring breakthrough innovations in healthtech and connected lighting

* Five-Year alliance with MIT amounts to $25 million in total

Source text: philips.to/1GoDmru Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

