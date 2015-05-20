版本:
2015年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Bluelinea to collaborate with Qualcomm Life

May 20 Bluelinea SA :

* Announces partnership with Qualcomm division Qualcomm Life

* Collaboration concerns the remote monitoring of patients with chronic illnesses and the elderly

Source text: bit.ly/1HgNC15 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

