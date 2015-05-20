版本:
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk sells auto-immune licence to J&J unit

May 20 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says Janssen Biotech Inc will acquire licence to further develop and commercialise a clinical programme focused on therapy within auto-immune diseases

* The programme targets modulation of certain immune cells via a cell surface receptor (NKG2D receptor)

* Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed

* The agreement is subject to final clearance by U.S. regulators

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

