BRIEF-Novartis says lung disease drug studies show positive results

May 20 Novartis AG
* Novartis says it saw positive results from two Phase III
clinical trial programs for QVA149 and NVA237 in patients with
moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
* The Swiss drugmaker said data demonstrated QVA149,
administered twice-daily, improved lung function compared to
placebo after 12 weeks of treatment, meeting its primary
objective
* Novartis said in studies NVA237, administered twice-daily,
demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements
in lung function at week 12 in moderate-to-severe COPD patients
compared to placebo, meeting its primary objective
(Reporting By Zurich Slot)