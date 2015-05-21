BRIEF-Keller says to buy North American company for $40 mln

May 21 Keller Group Plc :

* Acquisition of Geoconstruction Group, North America

* Agreed to purchase net assets of Geoconstruction Group of Layne Christensen Company for a consideration of around $40m (26 mln stg)

* Acquisition remains conditional on assignment to Keller of Bencor's major ongoing construction contract

