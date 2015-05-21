版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 21日 星期四 16:42 BJT

BRIEF-Thales to collaborate with HP on systems to support emergency services

May 21 Thales SA :

* Thales signs agreement with HP to collaborate on next generation critical communication systems to support emergency services

Source text: thls.co/1F3hnlr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

