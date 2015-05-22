版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-New Venturetec H1 net result turns to profit of $14.55 mln

May 22 New Venturetec AG :

* H1 gain of $14,552,789 compared with a loss of $15,528,399 in same period 2013/14

* H1 net asset value per share increased from $9.93 to $12.85 which equals 29.4 pct during reporting six month period Source text: bit.ly/1FrBv39 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

