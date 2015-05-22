版本:
BRIEF-lastminute.com will trade with ticker symbol LMN by May 26

May 22 Lastminute.Com NV :

* Will trade with ticker symbol LMN by May 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

