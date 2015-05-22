版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 23日 星期六 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-CFT decides to increase share capital in connection with scrip dividend

May 22 Compagnie Financière Tradition SA :

* Decision to increase share capital in connection with a scrip dividend to capital reserves

* Each shareholder can elect to receive dividend in cash or in new shares (scrip dividend); issue price of new shares is set at 57 Swiss francs ($60.51)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

