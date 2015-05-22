BRIEF-CFT decides to increase share capital in connection with scrip dividend

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
May 22 Compagnie Financière Tradition SA :
* Decision to increase share capital in connection with a scrip dividend to capital reserves
* Each shareholder can elect to receive dividend in cash or in new shares (scrip dividend); issue price of new shares is set at 57 Swiss francs ($60.51)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.