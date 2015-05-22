版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 23日 星期六 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-VP Bank sees positive effect on H1 2015 results from integration of Centrum Bank

May 22 VP Bank AG :

* Due to acquisition of Centrum Bank Ltd, VP Bank Ltd can expect a significant increase in consolidated net income as at June 30, 2015 compared to first half of 2014

Source text - bit.ly/1cS6s6M

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

