BRIEF-HSBC says US appeals court remanded Household International case for new trial

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
May 22 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* On 21 May 2015, U.S. Court of Appeals for seventh circuit issued a decision in Glickenhaus & Co. V. Household International Inc
* Court of appeals reversed partial final judgment of Illinois District Court and remanded case for a new trial as to household on loss causation and damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC