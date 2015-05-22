版本:
2015年 5月 23日 星期六 01:25 BJT

BRIEF-HSBC says US appeals court remanded Household International case for new trial

May 22 Hsbc Holdings Plc

* On 21 May 2015, U.S. Court of Appeals for seventh circuit issued a decision in Glickenhaus & Co. V. Household International Inc

* Court of appeals reversed partial final judgment of Illinois District Court and remanded case for a new trial as to household on loss causation and damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

