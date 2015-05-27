版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Fugro extends contract with McDermott Middle East

May 27 Fugro NV :

* Awarded a three-year extension to its existing contracts with engineering and construction company, McDermott Middle East, Inc

Source text: bit.ly/1FD6M3l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
