BRIEF-Synergy Health says FTC intends to seek to block Steris deal

May 29 Synergy Health Plc :

* Steris and Synergy welcome a full judicial review of competitive effects of combination

* FTC has informed synergy that FTC intends to seek to block proposed combination

* Announces that they will contest FTC's attempt to block their proposed combination

* Synergy will be allowed to declare a special dividend of 15.8 pence per share

* Timing of payment of dividend will be determined by board of synergy at a later date

* Steris have confirmed that payment of dividend will not reduce terms of offer