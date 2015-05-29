BRIEF-Synergy Health says FTC intends to seek to block Steris deal

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 Synergy Health Plc :
* Steris and Synergy welcome a full judicial review of competitive effects of combination
* FTC has informed synergy that FTC intends to seek to block proposed combination
* Announces that they will contest FTC's attempt to block their proposed combination
* Synergy will be allowed to declare a special dividend of 15.8 pence per share
* Timing of payment of dividend will be determined by board of synergy at a later date
* Steris have confirmed that payment of dividend will not reduce terms of offer
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.