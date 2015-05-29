版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 29日 星期五 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca to collaborate with Lilly on solid tumours clinical trial

May 29 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca and lilly to collaborate on immuno-oncology combination clinical trial in solid tumours

* Entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy of astrazeneca's investigational anti-pd-l1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, medi4736,

* Phase i study is expected to establish safety and a recommended dosing regimen, Further company coverage:

