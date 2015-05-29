BRIEF-AstraZeneca to collaborate with Lilly on solid tumours clinical trial

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca and lilly to collaborate on immuno-oncology combination clinical trial in solid tumours
* Entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy of astrazeneca's investigational anti-pd-l1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, medi4736,
* Phase i study is expected to establish safety and a recommended dosing regimen, Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.