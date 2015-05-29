版本:
BRIEF-Eurasia Drilling, Schlumberger extend deal completion date

May 29 Eurasia Drilling Company Ltd says:

* Schlumberger B.V. and the Company have agreed to extend the long-stop date for completion of the proposed merger from 31 May 2015 to 30 June 2015. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

