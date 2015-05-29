BRIEF-Ofcom publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 Ofcom:
* Ofcom varies licence for mobile trading regulation
* Publishes decisions to vary Qualcomm UK spectrum licence and to include new frequencies in mobile trading regulations
* Also published its decision and made regulations to include this 1452 - 1492 MHZ spectrum within mobile trading regulations, along with spectrum in 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 - 3600 MHZ spectrum bands
* Including these bands within mobile trading regulations enables ofcom to carry out a competition check before approving a trade of such spectrum
* Decision also sets out changes we are making to adjacent 1492 - 1517 MHZ band, which is paired with 1350 - 1375 MHZ
* 2350 - 2390 MHZ and 3410 - 3600 MHZ spectrum bands are to be auctioned under proposals for public sector spectrum release (PSSR) programme
* Regulations to bring spectrum bands under mobile trading regulations will take effect on 19 June, and Qualcomm will be issued with its varied licence on this date (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.