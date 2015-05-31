版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 31日 星期日 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis says drugs show survival benefit for melanoma patients

May 31 Novartis AG

* Novartis says combination of Tafinlar and Mekinist shows significant survival benefit in patients with metastatic melanoma

* Say three-year data from Phase I-II study reinforce long-term overall survival benefit of combination therapy

* Say results to be presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

