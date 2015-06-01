BRIEF-Interim data support safety and efficacy of Pharming Group's RUCONEST

June 1 Pharming Group NV :
* Announces interim results from the ongoing phase II
pediatric clinical trial of RUCONEST
* Interim data from ongoing pediatric clinical trial and
results from a clinical immunology study support safety and
efficacy of RUCONEST
* Several abstracts presented demonstrate Pharming's ongoing
commitment to advance innovative science in Hereditary
Angioedema (HAE)
* "These data add to our clinical database and
post-marketing experience that demonstrate a very low risk of
allergy with rhC1INH exposure" - Chief Operating officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)