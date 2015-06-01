BRIEF-Interim data support safety and efficacy of Pharming Group's RUCONEST

June 1 Pharming Group NV :

* Announces interim results from the ongoing phase II pediatric clinical trial of RUCONEST

* Interim data from ongoing pediatric clinical trial and results from a clinical immunology study support safety and efficacy of RUCONEST

* Several abstracts presented demonstrate Pharming's ongoing commitment to advance innovative science in Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

* "These data add to our clinical database and post-marketing experience that demonstrate a very low risk of allergy with rhC1INH exposure" - Chief Operating officer