BRIEF-TrustBuddy announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased return to lenders

June 1 TrustBuddy AB :
* Announces proprietary credit scoring engine and increased
return to lendersTrustbuddy announces proprietary credit scoring
engine and increased return to lenders
* Says new credit-scoring engine will go live during
June/July 2015
* Says TrustBuddy scoring engine is a sizeable asset for
company and creates substantial value that will grow over time
* Says by Q3 2015, TrustBuddy expects to have reduced share
of originated loan volume that reaches debt collection by 20 pct
- 50 pct year-on-year, with aid of new credit policies and
proprietary credit-scoring engine
