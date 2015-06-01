版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 1日 星期一 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Genmab says Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. FDA

June 1 Genmab A/S

* Says Gilead has submitted a supplemental new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include data from a Phase 3 study

* Data is from a Phase 3 study of Zydelig (idelalisib) in combination with ofatumumab in previously-treated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

* The results of the study showed a 73 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death for patients in the Zydelig plus ofatumumab arm versus the ofatumumab arm alone. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐