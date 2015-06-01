BRIEF-Genmab says Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. FDA

June 1 Genmab A/S
* Says Gilead has submitted a supplemental new drug
application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to
include data from a Phase 3 study
* Data is from a Phase 3 study of Zydelig (idelalisib) in
combination with ofatumumab in previously-treated patients with
chronic lymphocytic leukemia
* The results of the study showed a 73 percent reduction in
the risk of disease progression or death for patients in the
Zydelig plus ofatumumab arm versus the ofatumumab arm alone.
