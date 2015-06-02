版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 2日 星期二 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Technip and FMC Technologies JV to be operational as of June 1

June 2 Technip SA :

* FMC Technologies Inc and Technip complete Forsys Subsea

* Parties closed transaction making Forsys Subsea, a 50/50 joint venture, operational on June 1

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

