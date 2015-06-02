版本:
BRIEF-Genmab gains license to antibody panel targeting CD19

June 2 Genmab says:

* Gains license to antibody panel targeting CD19

* It is an exclusive license from Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Will make a one-time $4 mln licensing payment to Bristol-Myers Squibb upon execution of license

* Other financial terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen)

