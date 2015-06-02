BRIEF-Roche says to collaborate with Amgen on cancer study

June 2 Roche Holding AG

* Roche announces a collaboration with Amgen on a phase 1b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of talimogene laherparepvec, Amgen's investigational oncolytic immunotherapy, in combination with Roche's investigational anti-PDL1 therapy atezolizumab, in patients with triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal cancer with liver metastases

* Says it is the first trial to combine investigational immunotherapies for triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal cancer with liver metastases

* Talimogene laherparepvec is an investigational oncolytic immunotherapy designed to selectively replicate in tumours (but not normal tissue) and to initiate an immune response to target cancer cells

* Atezolizumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to interfere with the PD-L1 protein

* Says combination of investigational agents talimogene laherparepvec, which could activate tumour-specific immune response, with atezolizumab, which could restore immunity by blocking inhibitory T-cell checkpoints, has the potential to increase anti-tumour activity relative to each agent alone