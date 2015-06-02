BRIEF-Novartis says data shows drug relieves inflammatory disease AS

June 2 Novartis AG

* Novartis said new one-year data for secukinumab, the first IL-17A inhibitor to show significant improvement in ankylosing spondylitis (AS) signs and symptoms, was to be presented at European League Against Rheumatism meeting (EULAR)

* Data from the Phase III MEASURE 2 study demonstrate secukinumab improves the signs and symptoms of AS disease activity through one year of treatment, confirming previous one-year data from the MEASURE 1 study

* AS is a long-term, painful and progressively debilitating inflammatory disease that leads to excessive formation of new bone, particularly in the joints of the spine, which can fuse together

* Novartis says Cosentyx (secukinumab) data to be revealed in patients with difficult-to-treat psoriasis of the palms, soles and nails at World Congress of Dermatology (WCD)