BRIEF-Brookfield agrees to acquire Center Parcs UK from Blackstone

June 2 Blackstone:

* Brookfield-managed fund agreed to acquire Center Parcs UK for an undisclosed sum from funds managed by Blackstone's private equity and real estate businesses

* Transaction is due to complete by end of July Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

