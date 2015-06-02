版本:
BRIEF-Vinci named preferred bidder for the Regina bypass project

June 2 Vinci :

* Vinci named preferred bidder for the Regina bypass project in the province of Saskatchewan (Canada)

* A P3 contract with a term of 30 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

