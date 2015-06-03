BRIEF-Dufry publishes terms of capital increase and rights offering

June 3 Dufry AG :
* Publishes terms of capital increase and rights offering
* Investors have agreed to purchase new shares for which
existing shareholders have not exercised their pre-emptive
rights in rights offering
* Investment commitment of investors is up to 450 million
Swiss francs ($482.57 million) each, corresponding to a maximum
aggregate investment amount of 1.35 billion Swiss francs
* Investors committed to purchase shares at subscription and
offer price for new shares provided it is not higher than 145
Swiss francs per share
* If number of commitment shares does not exceed number of
rump shares required to raise gross proceeds of 2.2 billion
Swiss francs
* Rights exercise period is expected to start on June 12 and
to end on June 19 12:00 noon CEST
($1 = 0.9325 Swiss francs)
