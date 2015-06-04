版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-SGS says acquires French vehicle inspection firm DLH

June 4 SGS

* SGS says acquires DLH, which operates 10 vehicle inspection service centres in France

* SGS says firm employs 30 people and generated revenues in excess of 2.7 million euros in 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

