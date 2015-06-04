版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Cevian's Gardell says sees large value potential in ABB

June 4 Cevian Capital Managing Partner Christer Gardell to Reuters in regard to purchase of stake in ABB

* Cevian Capital Managing Partner Gardell says ABB a good company where Cevian sees large value potential

* Cevian Capital's Gardell declines to comment further on Cevian plans for ABB stake

* For a story on ABB stake purchase: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

