BRIEF-LEM Holding Q4 2014/15 sales down 5 pct from Q3 to CHF 61.5 mln

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
June 4 LEM Holding SA :
* Q4 2014/15 versus Q3 2014/15: sales decreased by 5.0 percent to 61.5 million Swiss francs ($66 million)
* Q4 EBIT margin was at 16.8 percent
* Q4 EBIT decreased by 28.0 percent to 10.3 million Swiss francs
* Q4 net profit for the period decreased by 14.3 percent to 10.0 million Swiss francs
* The appreciation of the Swiss franc versus the euro negatively affected the results in Q4 of 2014/15
* Dividend proposal of 40 Swiss francs (stable versus prior year)
* Andrea Borla new CFO - Andrea Borla will join LEM as of Dec. 1, 2015 and will succeed Julius Renk who will leave company end of August 2015
* Says management expects growth of volumes (in number of transducers) in both segments. Current price pressure, however, as well as foreign exchange effects may adversely affect the company, leading to uncertainty regarding sales growth
* Expects the operating margin to be within 15 pct to 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.