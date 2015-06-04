BRIEF-LEM Holding Q4 2014/15 sales down 5 pct from Q3 to CHF 61.5 mln

June 4 LEM Holding SA :

* Q4 2014/15 versus Q3 2014/15: sales decreased by 5.0 percent to 61.5 million Swiss francs ($66 million)

* Q4 EBIT margin was at 16.8 percent

* Q4 EBIT decreased by 28.0 percent to 10.3 million Swiss francs

* Q4 net profit for the period decreased by 14.3 percent to 10.0 million Swiss francs

* The appreciation of the Swiss franc versus the euro negatively affected the results in Q4 of 2014/15

* Dividend proposal of 40 Swiss francs (stable versus prior year)

* Andrea Borla new CFO - Andrea Borla will join LEM as of Dec. 1, 2015 and will succeed Julius Renk who will leave company end of August 2015

* Says management expects growth of volumes (in number of transducers) in both segments. Current price pressure, however, as well as foreign exchange effects may adversely affect the company, leading to uncertainty regarding sales growth

* Expects the operating margin to be within 15 pct to 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)