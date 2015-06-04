版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-Valiant Holding: Martin Gafner, deputy CEO, leaves company by end of March 2016

June 4 Valiant Holding AG :

* Martin Gafner, deputy CEO, leaves company by end of March 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

