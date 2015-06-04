版本:
BRIEF-CAD IT to deliver 'Finance Area web 2.0' software platform to Cornèr Banca in Switzerland

June 4 CAD IT SpA :

* Signs contract with Cornèr Banca SA, a Swiss private bank, for sale of its 'Finance Area web 2.0' software platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

