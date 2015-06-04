版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 4日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent and HP to deliver cloud data center solutions

June 4 Alcatel Lucent SA :

* And HP Co to deliver cloud data center solutions for data explosion, security and storage

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

