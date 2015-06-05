BRIEF-Barclays settles Lehman Brothers litigation

June 5 Barclays Plc

* Reached a settlement with SIPA Trustee ( "Trustee") for Lehman Brothers Inc. ("LBI") to resolve outstanding Litigation

* All of outstanding issues between Barclays and Trustee will be settled and Barclays will receive all but US$80 million of US$1.1 billion of assets which were still disputed by trustee.

* Following implementation of settlement, Barclays will have received all of assets it claimed in litigation with exception of this US$80 million

* As a result of this settlement, Barclays expects to recognise a pre-tax gain of approximately US$750 million in its 2015 interim results, to be announced on 29 July