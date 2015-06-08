版本:
BRIEF-Barry Callebaut to acquire assets of American Almond

June 8 Barry Callebaut AG :

* To acquire assets of American Almond

* Has signed an agreement to acquire customer portfolio, brands, recipes, and manufacturing equipment from nut products manufacturer American Almond Products Co., Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

