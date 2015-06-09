版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 13:16 BJT

BRIEF-COMCO to further examine acquisition of Ricardo by Tamedia

June 9 COMCO (Competition Commission):

* Competition commission (WEKO) will further examine the acquisition of Ricardo by Tamedia

* There are indications that this acquisition will create or strengthen a dominant position in the field of job-classifieds Source text: bit.ly/1Gw4mqJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

