BRIEF-Loeb Holding resolves on share repurchase

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
June 9 Loeb Holding AG :
* Board of directors has resolved to repurchase treasury registered shares of series A and B, as well as participation certificates at a fixed price with the purpose of capital reduction
* 69,340 series A shares with a nominal value of 0.60 Swiss francs, max. 18,066 series B shares at 6.00 francs and maximum nominal of 26,670 participation certificates at 6.00 francs to be bought back Source text: bit.ly/1JFiGMy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.