版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 13:31 BJT

BRIEF-SFS Group says unit Indo Schoettle acquires all machinery assets of Wema NV

June 9 SFS Group AG :

* Indo Schoettle, a company of SFS Group, is acquiring all machinery and equipment owned by Wema NV Source text: bit.ly/1Gw53jS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

