2015年 6月 9日

BRIEF-Leclanche to deliver a 4.2 MWh battery system to world's largest electric ferryboat

June 9 Leclanche SA :

* To deliver a 4.2 MWh battery system to world's largest electric ferryboat

* Is a joint partner in project and will deliver a full-electric drive train to ferry with its partner Visedo

* Ferry will be placed in service in June, 2017 to transportation of vehicles and passengers between island Ærø and mainland in Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

