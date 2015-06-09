BRIEF-Cargotec: Kalmar will deliver stacking cranes for TraPac in Los Angeles

June 9 Cargotec Oyj :

* Says Kalmar received order from TraPac, Inc. to deliver two 5th generation kalmar automatic stacking cranes (ASCs) for expansion of automated terminal in Los Angeles

* New ASCs will be delivered in 2016 and they are expected to be commissioned by end of 2016.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)