版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia wins new order at Semmering Base Tunnel

June 9 Implenia AG :

* Wins new major order at Semmering Base Tunnel

* Oebb awards contract for section sbt1.1, worth approximately 480 million Swiss francs ($514.86 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

