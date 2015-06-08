版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 8日 星期一 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Barclays to sell wealth and investment management franchise in Americas to Stifel

June 8 Barclays Plc

* Announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its wealth & investment management franchise in Americas to Stifel Financial Corp

* Sale is expected to have a minimal impact on reported financials

* Transaction is targeted to close in mid-November, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions

* Terms of sale were not disclosed. Sale is expected to have a minimal impact on reported financials. Link to source: [bit.ly/1F3YltV] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐