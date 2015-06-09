版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 23:46 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski and Bloomberg Finance sign patent cross license agreement

June 9 Kudelski SA :

* Says Kudelski Group and Bloomberg Finance sign patent cross license agreement

* Terms of agreement remain confidential with Bloomberg making a one-time payment to Kudelski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

